Florida vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | SEC | College Basketball

On Tuesday night in SEC play, the LSU Tigers welcome the Florida Gators to campus. Unlike the Gators, who are 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, the Tigers are 12-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Last year, the Tigers beat the Gators 64–58 while covering the spread. The last four meetings have been divided between them. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Florida vs LSU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Florida Gators -115 -1 (-110) Over 139 (-110) LSU Tigers -105 +1 (-110) Under 139 (-110)

Florida vs LSU Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators at LSU Tigers

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LO

Florida vs LSU Key Stats

At 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, the Gators are making progress. The KenPom power rankings have them at No. 57 in the nation. By defeating Georgia 82-75 at home on Saturday, the Gators ended a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Lofton led the Gators with a game-high 18 points. Myreon Jones scored 13 points, and Will Richard contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. The team's top scorer, Colin Castelton, tallied one point and eight rebounds.

This season, Castleton has averaged 14.7 points per game. The Gators rank 129th in points allowed and 127th in points scored per game. They prevent teams from shooting over 40.9%, which ranks 69th in the nation.

The Tigers got off to a quick 12-1 start, with Kansas State serving as their lone defeat. However, except for their victory over Wake Forest (72–70), they didn't have many other high-caliber victories during that time. However, the fact that they defeated 15th-ranked Arkansas in their SEC debut was encouraging because the Razorbacks are unquestionably a top-notch opponent.

Adam Miller led the way with 16 points in the 69-56 defeat against Texas A&M, and KJ Williams chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Tigers' point average is 201st, and their points against average is 62nd. They rank 12th overall in three-point defense.

Florida vs LSU Betting Prediction

The Gators enter the game with some momentum after nearly defeating the 21st-ranked Auburn squad on the road, losing by only three points to Texas A&M, and defeating a talented Georgia team. In contrast, Texas A&M destroyed the Tigers 69-56 in their most recent game.

Since the spread is only one point, the game will undoubtedly be tight. However, I believe that the Gators will win because they have more scorers who can make clutch baskets and shoot better from the foul line. Take the Gators to cover the spread and win this contest.

Pick: Florida Gators (-115)

Poll : 0 votes