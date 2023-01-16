Fognini vs. Kokkinakis Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

On January 16th, the first round of the 2023 Australian Open will feature a match between Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 110th in the world, and Italian Fabio Fognini, ranked 57th in the world. While the two have faced off at the Tour level, Thanasi has a 2-0 advantage thanks to victories in Cincinnati in 2015 and Geneva last season.

Fognini vs. Kokkinakis Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Thanasi Kokkinakis -500 -5.5 (-140) Over 35.5 (-105) Fabio Fognini +360 +5.5 (+120) Under 35.5 (-115)

Fognini vs. Kokkinakis Match Details

Fixture: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: KIA Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Fognini vs. Kokkinakis Key Stats

Last season, Thanasi won his first ATP title in Adelaide, his hometown, but this time, there won't be any more happy memories. The Australian, who is presently ranked 110 in the world, appeared to be up for the challenge after defeating Andrey Rublev, the top seed, and fellow countryman Alexei Popyrin.

However, he ran into Roberto Bautista Agut, the ATP's ultimate ironman, in the semifinals and lost. Kokkinakis appeared to be on his way to a comeback victory, but the tenacious Spaniard wore him down in three sets. Despite his title defense coming to an abrupt end, Thanasi is still very optimistic about the 2023 Australian Open. He appears to be in good shape to win his first game in Melbourne since 2021.

Fabio's time in Auckland has been shortened since the Italian veteran's 2023 campaign got off to a bad start. Even at the age of 35, Fabio had matched wits with the young American, demonstrating his better shot weight and athleticism, but he was unable to maintain his momentum through one set.

The Italian was pushed back after taking the opening set in a tiebreaker as Brooksby started to find his range more frequently to tie the match. Furthermore, Fabio failed to gain enough control of the ball behind the return in the third set to worry his opponent.

It's never a good thing to lose the first match of the year, but historically, the Italian has saved his best tennis for the Australian Open. The 35-year-old has advanced four times to the second week of the first Grand Slam of the year, which is no small accomplishment.

Fognini vs. Kokkinakis Betting Prediction

Fabio has the ability to activate it whenever there is opposition. In general, however, he is unpredictable. Given how brilliantly Thanasis is currently playing, it is difficult to imagine him losing control of the situation.

Having said that, both players have a crucial collection of groundstrokes and prefer to end rallies quickly. They'll try to hold their serve for a while during this match; lean towards the over in terms of the game's total points.

Pick: Over 35.5 (-105)

