Fresno State vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | Mountain West | College Basketball

Tuesday's Mountain West Conference matchup pits the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-11) against the Boise State Broncos (15-5) at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Bulldogs defeated the UNLV Rebels on Saturday night, 76-63, to end a three-game losing streak. Isaiah Hill scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Friday night's 81-79 overtime loss to the New Mexico Lobos ended the Broncos' five-game winning streak.

Fresno State vs Boise State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Fresno State Bulldogs +420 +10.5 (-110) Over 125 (-105) Boise State Broncos -585 -10.5 (-110) Under 125 (-115)

Fresno State vs Boise State Match Details

Fixture: Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 pm ET

Venue: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho

Fresno State vs Boise State Key Stats

With an overall shooting percentage of 42.6% and 29.8% from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are averaging only 61.4 points per game. Due to a potent defense that is limiting opponents to an average of 62.9 points per game, Fresno State are able to keep their rivals at bay. 42.3% of field goals and 35.1% of three-pointers are made by opponents against the Bulldogs.

Moore leads the Bulldogs in rebounding with an average of 7.9 per game, and the team as a whole average 31.4. With 1.0 steals per game, Baker leads the league in this category.

The Broncos are giving up an average of 61.6 points per game. The Broncos allow opponents to shoot 39.8 percent of their field goals and 30.0% of their three-point attempts. Their offense scores 73.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and an above-average 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Shaver leads the Broncos, who average 37.9 rebounds per game, with 6.5 per game on average. Naje Smith leads in blocked shots with an average of 1.2 rejections per game, while Shaver leads in steals with an average of 1.9 per game.

Fresno State vs Boise State Betting Prediction

The Broncos will have the advantage in this game because of their superior offense since it will be a battle between two MWC rivals who prioritize defense.

The Bulldogs play tight defense, allowing an average of just 62.9 points per game, but struggle offensively, scoring just 61.4 points per game, while the Broncos allow just 61.6 points per game on average while scoring an average of 73.2.

The Bulldogs' shooting is a weakness since they only make 42.6% of field goal tries and 29.8% of three-point attempts. In four of the previous six games, the Bulldogs failed to cover the spread. The Broncos are an above-average 13-5-1 ATS this season and have covered the spread in each of their last five games.

Pick: Boise State Broncos -10.5 (-110)

