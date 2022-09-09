Fulham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Odds | EPL 2022/23

In this weekend’s London clash, newly promoted Fulham takes on Chelsea at Craven Cottage. Contrary to many expectations, both teams come into this in very similar form.

Fulham had a very good start to their campaign, having taken points from Anfield and Molineux and following them up with a win over Brentford. Since game-week 3, their form has dipped significantly, losing three straight. Even after their slump, Fulham can consider this a phenomenal beginning to their push for survival in the top flight.

Fulham's main marksman, Aleksander Mitrovic, has been firing on all cylinders this season, continuing on from last season’s sublime form. He has already netted six goals for the Lilly Whites this season, putting him in contention for August's Premier League Player of the Month award.

Chelsea ended the summer transfer window as the biggest spenders in the entirety of Europe. With the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, and Wesley Fofana joining for astronomical fees, the Blues were on the right track. The fan base was satisfied, seeing their manager getting the appropriate backing from the owners for recruitment.

After a slow start to the season that saw embarrassing losses to Leeds, Southampton, and, most recently, Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the club decided to part ways with the German manager. Much to the disdain of the faithful, Thomas Tuchel was axed, a day after their defeat to Zagreb.

Chelsea, however, seems to have won the fans back with the appointment of exciting English manager Graham Potter, who was coaching Brighton. Potter has been given massive plaudits for the incredible success he achieved with the Brighton side, and he'll be expected to exceed those plaudits with the Blues.

Fulham vs Chelsea Match Details:

Fixture: Chelsea @ Fulham

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Craven Cottage, London, England

Betting Odds:

Teams Moneyline Spread Fulham +330 +2.5 Chelsea -130 -2.5

Chelsea: -2.5

Best picks and Prediction:

The best picks for the game would be Aleksander Mitrovic from Fulham and Raheem Sterling from the Blues. Mitrovic has had a flying start to the season. The way Fulham plays, this game could be extremely stretched, and that’s where the Big Serb is most deadly. Sterling has top-scored this season with three in six games and looks like he’ll net a few more going forward.

Graham Potter’s first game in charge will be a spectacle to behold. Can he get the Blues back to winning ways? Only time will tell. On paper, with the quality and depth that squad has, they’ll be too much for Fulham to handle.

