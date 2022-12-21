George Mason vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | A-10 battles Sun Belt | College Basketball

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Patriots are 7-4 this season and are expected to perform well in the A-10 Conference this year.

The Monarchs are 7-4 for the season and are expected to finish somewhere in the middle of the Sun Belt standings. They defeated the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites. The Patriots defeated the Tulane Green Wave in their most recent matchup and covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs.

George Mason vs Old Dominion Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under George Mason Patriots +140 +3 (-110) Over 127.5 (-110) Old Dominion Monarchs -160 -3 (-110) Under 127.5 (-110)

George Mason vs Old Dominion Match Details

Fixture: George Mason Patriots at Old Dominion Monarchs

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

George Mason vs Old Dominion Key Stats

The Patriots are currently on a season-high three games over.500 after a 2-4 start to the season. The Patriots will attempt to extend that streak against the Monarchs on Wednesday evening.

They defeated Tulane on Saturday, 62-56, to earn a significant victory in the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots' defense limited Tulane's high-scoring offense to only 34% field goal shooting and a pitiful 11% from beyond the arc.

In terms of perimeter defense this year, the Patriots have outperformed the norm. In terms of stopping three-point shots, they are rated 16th in the nation, and they have the 89th-best defensive efficiency rating.

The Patriots and Monarchs both entered this game with records of 7-4. The Monarchs have also just pieced together their own winning streak, having won three straight games going into the game on Wednesday. The Monarchs' 6-0 home record has been advantageous thus far, and their record got better with Saturday night's 44-43 victory over Gardner-Webb.

On their road to seven victories this season, the Monarchs have been effective defensively. Regarding scoring defense, they are rated 66th in the country. They rank 94th in three-point defense and have the 108th-most effective defense in the nation.

George Mason vs Old Dominion Betting Prediction

ODU's defense is strong enough to close in on the perimeter shooter for the Patriots, and because they don't throw the ball over, they won't be taken advantage of by the Patriots' propensity to force turnovers with their defense in order to score quickly.

Two teams that can defend and work slowly can be expected to play a grueling match. Expect ODU to generate more errors and win the game by a few points. Tonight, bet on the home team to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Old Dominion Monarchs (-160)

