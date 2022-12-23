George Washington vs Pepperdine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 23 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Pepperdine and George Washington meet Friday night in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Both schools lost yesterday in the quarterfinals of this tournament, but they'll both look to notch their first win since arriving in Honolulu. Pepperdine, who are now 6-6, lost to Hawaii 76-70, while George Washington were defeated in the final seconds by Washington State to move to 6-5. Neither team has won a game away from home this year, but that'll change tonight.

George Washington Colonials vs. Pepperdine Waves Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line George Washington +3 (-110) Over 151 (-110) +135 Pepperdine 3 (-110) Under 151 (-110) -155

George Washington Colonials vs. Pepperdine Waves Match Details

Fixture: George Washington Colonials vs. Pepperdine Waves

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center

George Washington Colonials vs. Pepperdine Waves Key Stats

George Washington has been solid offensively, entering tonight scoring 111.1 points per 100 possessions, while shooting 48.2% from the field as a team. James Bishop IV led the Colonials in scoring each of the past two seasons, and so far, he's averaging a career-high 21.1 points, while dishing out a team-high 5.2 assists. The offense runs through Bishop IV, who had a rough game on Thursday, but teammate Brendan Adams (16.9 PPG) and Ricky Lindo Jr. (10.5) have been excellent also. Lindo Jr. also leads the team in rebounding (7.2), steals (1.1), and blocks (1.5), so expect the senior forward to be active on both sides of the ball tonight.

Pepperdine lost their fourth straight game versus a D1 opponent yesterday, and tonight they'll try to shake off a poor offensive showing. The Waves shot just 26.7% from deep against Hawaii, and they committed 14 turnovers in the loss. Star forward Maxwell Lewis had 23, and he currently leads the team in scoring at 18.8 per contest. Pepperdine is one of the higher-paced teams in the country, while George Washington typically wins games due to their defense. In their recent wins, the Colonials have usually held their opponents to poor shooting numbers, so we'll see if that can be the case again tonight.

George Washington Colonials vs. Pepperdine Waves Betting Prediction

Both teams shot horrendously from the three-point line, and tired legs could be a factor tonight without a day off. The under has hit in three straight for George Washington, a product of playing at a slower pace. Expect the under to hit again tonight, as the Colonials' defense should make life tough for the Waves.

This game could go either way with no clear home advantage, and since Pepperdine has failed to cover their last four contests, George Washington could pull the mini-upset tonight on a neutral court. Back the Colonials to at least cover after hanging and covering against a tougher Washington State side last night.

Prediction: George Washington +3 (-110) & Under 151 (-110)

