Georgetown vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two struggling Big East squads are set to clash when the Georgetown Hoyas head to Chicago to play the DePaul Blue Demons tonight. Last season, DePaul swept Georgetown.

Georgetown enters the game on a three-game losing streak, including their first two conference tilts of the season. They have not won a game on the road yet this season, coming up short in all three tries so far.

DePaul is in a similar boat. DePaul has also lost three in a row, with one of their two conference losses coming during the streak as they're also 0-2 in Big East play. DePaul has been better at home this year, opening up the season 4-1 on their home floor.

Someone has to walk away with a win tonight, so let's see which team will be the first to get a Big East victory under their belt.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Georgetown +4 (-105) Over 153.5 (-110) +160 DePaul -4 (-115) Under 153.5 (-110) -190

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Georgetown vs. DePaul Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas @ DePaul Blue Demons

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Georgetown vs. DePaul Key Stats

The Georgetown defense has been awful this season. They allow 77.1 points per game, 343rd in the nation, while allowing opponents to shoot 44.5%, 266th. During their active losing streak, they're allowing an average of 89.7 points per game. They've also lost all three of their road contests by a double-digit deficit.

DePaul's defense isn't much better. They're 323rd in the nation, allowing 75.5 points per game, while their opponents shoot 44.7%, which is 273rd.

However, DePaul's offense is significantly better at home than on the road. Their effective field goal percentage shoots up to 57.2% at home, which is much higher than their 43.4% mark on the road.

Georgetown's effective field goal percentage on the road is only 45.7%.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Prediction

While I believe these teams are fairly evenly matched, I think that being at home gives DePaul a noticeable edge in this game. They are much better on their home court, while Georgetown is much worse away from theirs, on both ends of the floor. DePaul will win this game by more than five points.

Prediction: DePaul -4 (-115)

