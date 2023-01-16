Georgetown vs Villanova Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | Big East | College Basketball

The Villanova Wildcats and Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East matchup on Monday afternoon.

The Hoyas are currently on an eight-game losing streak, which includes their defeat against Seton Hall on Tuesday by a score of 66–51. The Wildcats have dropped five of their previous six contests, including a road loss to Butler on Friday.

Georgetown vs Villanova Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgetown Hoyas +750 +14.5 (-115) Over 143 (-105) Villanova Wildcats -1300 -14.5 (-105) Under 143 (-115)

Georgetown vs Villanova Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas at Villanova Wildcats

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: The Pavilion, Pennsylvania

Georgetown vs Villanova Key Stats

The Hoyas opened the season with a pair of victories over inferior opposition, but since then, they haven't had a run of victories in a row. In actuality, the Hoyas have only triumphed in three games—against La Salle, UMBC, and Siena—since their 2-0 start. Since beating Siena on December 7, they have dropped all eight of their games, including all seven of their Big East contests.

The Hoyas' most recent game, last Tuesday, ended in a 66-51 loss to Seton Hall. They have not made good shots this season, as evidenced by their 281st-ranked effective field goal percentage (47.9). The Hoyas' strength has been their high offensive rebounding percentage and low turnover rate.

The Wildcats have struggled to compete against strong opposition this season. The Wildcats dropped five of their first six games after dropping four straight contests at the end of November before winning their subsequent five. Their lone victory over that time period came two weeks ago against the Hoyas. Following that, they suffered three straight defeats, each by a score of 10 points or less, against then-No. 18 Xavier, DePaul, and Butler.

The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 29 in adjusted efficiency ratings, rely heavily on their offense to win games. With a success rate of 84.3%, they are the best free-throw shooting team in NCAA basketball. Additionally, the Wildcats' two-point percentage is 54.3%, and they hardly ever give up turnovers.

Georgetown vs Villanova Betting Prediction

I'm pretty happy with the Wildcats' dominance on Monday afternoon. With zero turnovers and outstanding offensive efficiency, the Wildcats enter this contest with the top free-throw percentage in the country.

None of those factors add up to upset potential, so the Wildcats have mainly succeeded by dominating inferior opposition. The Hoyas have surely fallen into that category since they dropped five straight games against the spread and have dropped 27 straight Big East regular-season contests. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Villanova Wildcats -14.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes