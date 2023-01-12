Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Southern Eagles are on the road for the first time in 2023, ready to battle the Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Sun Belt battle.

Georgia Southern lost their last game in overtime, snapping a three-game winning streak. The game also marked their first in the conference this year, although they still sit tied for first in the Sun Belt. The Eagles haven't lost consecutive games since their first two of the season.

Appalachian State have won their last two to even up their conference record at 2-2. Their back-to-back wins also brought their season record over .500, to 9-8. The Mountaineers have won their last three games at home and have a chance to make it four tonight.

This game will have a big impact on the Sun Belt standings. Let's check out if Georgia Southern will remain at the top, or if Appalachian State will close the gap.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Georgia Southern +3.5 (-108) Over 127.5 (-110) +146 Appalachian State -3.5 (-112) Under 127.5 (-110) -178

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Southern Eagles @ Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Holmes Convocation Center

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Key Stats

These teams profile very similarly.

Georgia Southern holds enemy teams to 64.6 points per game, while Appalachian State holds opponents to 64.9 per game.

Georgia Southern's opponents shoot 42.6% from the floor and 32.5% from three. Appalachian State's opponents shoot 39.8% overall and 31.9% from downtown.

Appalachian State blocks more shots, 4.4 per game than Georgia Southern's 3.2. Yet, Georgia Southern gets 8.0 steals per game to App State's 7.5.

Georgia Southern brings down 36.2 boards per game, while App State grabs 36.5 per game.

Offensively, the Eagles are shooting 45.2%, and the Mountaineers are shooting 45.5%.

The greatest difference is that Appalachian State scores noticeably more per game. They average 74.3 per game, to Georgia Southern's 69.2.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Betting Prediction

Appalachian State has better efficiency numbers on both ends and home-court advantage. In a game between fairly evenly matched teams, those narrow edges should provide all the difference they need. For the third straight game, the Mountaineers will walk away victorious, and in this particular game, it'll be enough to cover the spread.

Prediction: Appalachian State -3.5 (-112)

Poll : 0 votes