Georgia Tech vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | ACC | College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will travel to the Florida State Seminoles in an effort to add another ACC victory to their record. The Yellow Jackets dropped their first three conference contests, but on Wednesday night they shocked No. 12 Miami. With a 4-11 record going into this game, the Seminoles are among the worst teams in the nation this season.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +130 +3 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) Florida State Seminoles -150 -3 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Florida State Seminoles

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Key Stats

The Yellow Jackets have lacked consistency this season, dropping six of their first 13 games. The Yellow Jackets lost their first three conference contests to No. 13 Virginia, North Carolina, and Clemson. They were successful in ending that losing streak by defeating No. 12 Miami on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets, who are ranked No. 50 nationally at turnover rate, have done an excellent job defending the ball. The Seminoles' defense is ranked No. 201 in adjusted efficiency when they face them. With 14.5 points per game, Kelly, a sophomore guard, is the lone player in double figures for the Yellow Jackets.

Last season, the Seminoles struggled during a significant amount of conference play, which included a loss to the Yellow Jackets by a score of 75–61 in January. Even with their season-ending collapse, the Seminoles were still able to finish at the.500 mark in the ACC and 17-14 overall. Before ultimately capturing a pair of victories over Louisville and South Carolina Upstate, they dropped nine of their first ten games.

The Seminoles' two-point percentage (46.3) places them at No. 293 in the nation, but their three-point percentage (34.1) and free-throw percentage (73.8) are substantially higher. The Yellow Jackets' defense, which is ranked 48th in defensive field goal percentage, will be their opponent (46.4).

Georgia Tech vs Florida State Betting Prediction

In five of their previous seven games, including each of their last five home games, the Seminoles have covered the spread. Since their last game, they have had a whole week off, which is more significant for them than for a typical squad.

Having a week to rest will be really helpful as the Seminoles rely on their three top players to bear the load. The Yellow Jackets are in a disappointing position because they have only covered the spread twice in their last six games. So, take the Seminoles to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Florida State Seminoles -3 (-110)

