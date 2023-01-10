Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | ACC | College Basketball

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will attempt to recover from their defeat against Florida State when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night for an ACC game.

The Yellow Jackets have dropped three of their previous four contests, including a defeat to Florida State on Saturday by a score of 75-64. The Fighting Irish have lost six of their previous seven games, including a lopsided 81-64 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +190 +5 (-110) Over 137 (-110) Notre Dame Fighting Irish -225 -5 (-110) Under 137 (-110)

Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at NDU Fighting Irish

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Joyce Center, ND, Indiana

Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Key Stats

The Yellow Jackets had a strong start to the season, winning six of their first nine games while losing only to Utah, Marquette, and Iowa. However, the Yellow Jackets have dropped four of their last six contests, winning only one of them against Alcorn State. They suffered ten-point losses to then-No. 13 Virginia, Clemson, and North Carolina in their first three ACC contests.

On Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets managed to recover with an unexpected shock victory over then-No. 12 Miami despite being 6.5-point underdogs. This season, they have had trouble shooting the ball, as evidenced by their poor two-point percentage (478.8) and three-point percentage (No. 190) rankings (33.2).

The Fighting Irish got the job done to start their season, racking up five straight victories over inferior opposition. Since then, the Fighting Irish have won just three of their last 11 games, against Michigan State, Boston, and Jacksonville. Six of their last seven games have ended in losses, with four of those defeats being by double digits.

The Fighting Irish have dropped all five of their league games, most recently losing to Miami, Boston College, and North Carolina. This will be the Fighting Irish's first home game of 2023 as they play the Eagles and Tar Heels on the road.

Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Betting Prediction

Since the Fighting Irish rely on their offense to win games, they are a nice team to have at home because they feel at ease there. They have defeated the Yellow Jackets at home eight times in a row, and have covered the spread seven times in a row. Take the Fighting Irish to cover the spread in this match.

Pick: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -5 (-110)

