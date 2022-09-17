Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets have had a mixed start to the season, having won one and lost one. They beat the West Carolina Catamounts 35-17 after being humbled 41-10 by the Clemson Tigers.

The Rebels have been good so far this season, winning both of their opening games thus far. They have won both of their games in convincing fashion thus far. They beat the Troy Trojans 28-10 in their opening game, and then went on to dominate their game against the Central Arkansas Bears, winning 59-3.

The Yellow Jackets were poor last season. They only managed to win 3 games last term. Their overall record was 3-9 last season, finishing second bottom in the ACC Coastal division. They had a miserable end to the season as they went on to lose six straight games.

The Rebels, on the other hand, had a completely different season, as they finished second in the SEC West standings. Their overall record last term was 10-3, only bettered by the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Rebels had a flawless 7-0 home record, which was one of the big reasons why they were so dominant last term.

Jeff Sims has been a top performer for the Yellow Jackets this campaign. The quarterback has been putting up great numbers on a team struggling for consistency. In their 35-17 win over the Catamounts, Sims completed 8 of his 17 attempted passes over 100 yards.

Dontae Smith was particularly excellent against the Catamounts as he completed 11 carries over 102 yards with 3 touchdowns. It was in the 2nd and 3rd quarters that the Yellow Jackets started to run away with the game against the Catamounts.

Jaxson Dart and Zach Evans have had a sensational start to the campaign, as they have starred in both of the Rebels’ wins this season. In their game against the Trojans, Dart completed 18 of his 27 attempted passes over 154 yards with one touchdown.

He then went on to throw two touchdowns over 182 yards, completing 10 of his 15 attempted passes against the Bears. Evans had 20 carries against the Trojans and 11 against the Bears.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 3.30 PM EST

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +17 +520 Under 63 Ole Miss Rebels -17 -750 Over 63

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Final Prediction:

The home side haven’t started the season all that well. Their home record from last season was woeful, and hence, they don’t even particularly have a home advantage. The Rebels were strong last season, and they look the same this time around as well. The Rebels should cruise through with this one.

Ole Miss Rebels: -750 (-17)

