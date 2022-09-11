Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. West Carolina Catamounts Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the West Carolina Catamounts on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets got battered in their first game of the season against the Clemson Tigers 10-41. They continued their poor form from last season, which saw them finish near the bottom of the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

The Catamounts, however, started their campaign off in flying fashion, as they were victorious against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 52-38 in their first game of the season.

The Yellow Jackets had a pretty miserable campaign last time, winning only three games. Their overall record last season was 3-9. They ended their season in abysmal form, losing six in a row to close out the campaign.

Tech would’ve wanted to start the season in much better form, but that wasn’t the case as they got pummeled against the Tigers. The home side was still in contention until the third quarter in their last game but got blown away in the final 15 with a score of 0-17.

Jeff Sims and Nate McCollom were the only ones that contributed to some effect for the Yellow Jackets last time out. Sims completed 23 out of the 36 attempted throws over 136 yards. He also had 13 carries over 41 yards in the last game. Nate McCollum had an impressive six receptions over 55 yards against the Tigers.

The Catamounts are coming off a pretty average season from last time out, finishing in sixth place in the Southern League last year. Their overall record was 4-7 with an away record of 3-3. They were comfortable winners over the Buccaneers in their last game all thanks to their quarterback.

It was a performance for the ages by Carlos Davis. He completed 28 of the 36 attempted throws over a whopping 433 yards with six touchdowns. He also had seven carries over 28 yards. Desmond Reid and T.J. Jones were also impressive. Reid racked up nine carries over 69 yards, and Jones had 13 carries over 63 yards.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. West Carolina Catamounts Match Details

Fixture: West Carolina Catamounts @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. West Carolina Catamounts Betting Odds:

Teams Spread Total U/O Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets -24.5 Under 65.5 West Carolina Catamounts +24.5 Over 65.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. West Carolina Catamounts Final Prediction:

The home side had a rough start to the campaign, but they look like they could pull through with a win in this one as the home advantage will be a major factor.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Under 65.5 (-24.5)

