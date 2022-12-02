Georgia vs FAMU Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - December 2 | College Basketball

Georgia Bulldogs will face FAMU Rattlers in an interconference matchup on Friday night. The Bulldogs are 6-2 for the season and are ninth in the Southeastern Conference, whereas the Rattlers are 1-5 for the season and currently sit seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

They were thrashed at the hands of the Florida Gators in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The Bulldogs defeated the Hampton Pirates in their last game and covered the spread as 17.5-point favorites.

Georgia vs FAMU Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Florida A&M Rattlers +25.5 (-110) Over 131.5 (-110) Georgia Bulldogs -25.5 (-110) Under 131.5 (-110)

Georgia vs FAMU Match Details

Fixture: FAMU Rattlers at Georgia Bulldogs

Date and Time: Friday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Georgia vs FAMU Key Stats

The Bulldogs are on a six-game winning streak and have managed to cover the spread in three of those contests. In their previous win against the Pirates, Braelen Bridges scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Terry Roberts scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. The Bulldogs possess an emphatic 5-0 record at home.

The Bulldogs are averaging 69.4 points on 41.1% shooting while giving up 63.5 points on 41.2% shooting. They are restricting their opponents to just 25.3% shooting from beyond the arc and grabbing 28.4 defensive rebounds per game. They are shooting 76.6% from the free-throw line. Roberts has led the team in points, assists, and steals averages this season.

The Rattlers are 1-4 in their last five games and have managed to cover the spread in only two of those contests. Byron Smith was the team's only highlight in their rout of the Gators, as he scored 20 points while the rest of the unit struggled at both ends of the field. Smith is averaging 10.3 points, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season.

The Rattlers are averaging just 55.8 points per game on 36.3% shooting while they are giving up 80.8 points per game on 49% shooting. They are shooting just 27.7% from beyond the arc and 68.4% from the free-throw line. Their defensive struggles this season have overpowered their will to fight at the offensive end. The Rattlers need some sort of miracle to get things going for them this season.

Georgia vs FAMU Betting Prediction

The Rattlers are 5-0 against the spread and have hit the over five times in their last six games, which ended in losses. The Bulldogs have covered the spread four times in their last six games when they were stipulated as favorites. FAMU Rattlers' current form suggests that the game is going to be a complete blowout and the Georgia Bulldogs will cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Bulldogs -25.5 (-110)

