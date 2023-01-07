Georgia vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | SEC | College Basketball

When the Georgia Bulldogs visit the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon, they will be attempting to add to their current four-game winning streak. The Bulldogs defeated No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday night for their best victory of the year. The Gators are on a three-game losing streak after losing at Texas A&M on Wednesday by a score of 66-63.

Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs +275 +7 (-105) Over 138.5 (-105) Florida Gators -330 -7 (-115) Under 138.5 (-115)

Georgia vs Florida Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: O'Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

Georgia vs Florida Key Stats

The Bulldogs defeated No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday as a 6.5-point underdog, earning their largest victory of the early season. The Bulldogs are on a four-game winning streak going into this game after defeating Notre Dame, Chattanooga, and Rider earlier.

With the exception of turnovers, the Bulldogs have been a strong offensive club this season, ranking No. 295 nationally in turnover rate. The Gators' defense, which is ranked No. 26 overall in adjusted efficiency ratings, will be their opponent.

The Gators are motivated for this game for a variety of reasons, one of which is the opportunity to dethrone their old coach. More significantly, the Gators are attempting to end a three-game losing streak and secure their first SEC victory of the year.

Prior to Christmas, they suffered a setback against Oklahoma on neutral ground, which was followed by defeats to Texas A&M and then-No. 20 Auburn. Both of those conference games, in which they lost by a combined three points, were decided in the waning seconds. The Gators have triumphed over the Bulldogs in their last six meetings heading into this matchup.

Georgia vs Florida Betting Prediction

Given that the Bulldogs have only played two genuine road games this season, both of which ended in defeats, I do not like this matchup for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are not designed to do well on the road because they have an inexperienced squad and a new head coach in their first season.

The Gators' supporters will be heckling White throughout the game on Saturday, so they should expect a lively audience. The Bulldogs have had a lot of turnover problems this season, and this could be one of their worst outings. Between the two teams, the Gators have won six straight games and are certain to win again on Saturday.

Pick: UF Gators -7 (-115)

