Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14 | SEC | College Basketball

At The Pavilion, a collegiate basketball matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels will take place on Saturday. When the two teams squared off in February, the Rebels prevailed, 85–68.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 for the season and 2-1 in their conference, while the Rebels have had a terrible start to conference play as they are winless with a 0-4 record. The Rebels lost to the Auburn Tigers in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State in their most recent game and covered the spread as 2.5-point favorites.

Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs +175 +5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) Ole Miss Rebels -205 -5 (-110) Under 135 (-110)

Georgia vs Ole Miss Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 1:00 pm ET

Venue: The Pavilion, Mississippi

Georgia vs Ole Miss Key Stats

The Bulldogs are 12-4 overall and 9-7 against the spread heading into this contest. Their defense was outstanding in their most recent game, allowing only 50 points to Mississippi State, which was sufficient for an eight-point victory. Terry Roberts played well, scoring a game-high 16 points.

The Bulldogs' offense scores 71 points on average per game, while their defense allows 64.3. The defense is currently rated 56th, so it will need a defense that improves in this situation. Terry Roberts is enjoying a terrific season, scoring 15.7 points on 40.3 percent of his shots from the field on average.

The Rebels, on the other hand, have a 8-8 overall record and a 5-9-2 record against the spread. Their defense was terrible in their most recent game against Auburn, allowing 82 points, which contributed to their nine-point loss. With a final tally of 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists, Matthew Murrell played well.

The Rebels' offense scores 68 points on average per game, while their defense allows 65.9 points. The team's defense is its greatest asset, although both sides could use some work. Murrell averages 15.2 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field this season.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Betting Prediction

The Bulldogs allowed just 50 points to Mississippi State in their most recent game, and they're going to lock down in this one. The Rebels' attack has occasionally been erratic, and this is a game where they are going to have a lot of difficulty scoring. In this matchup, bet on the Bulldogs to cover the spread as they try to control the tempo of the game.

Pick: Georgia Bulldogs +5 (-110)

