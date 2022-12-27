Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 27| 2022-23 NHL Season

Vegas Golden Knights are first in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against St. Louis Blues in their last outing and will now take on Los Angeles Kings, who are just one spot shy of Vegas in the table. The Kings tasted defeat against Arizona Coyotes in their previous outing and will now host this game at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 27th, where they will look to secure their 20th win of the season. Although these are the top two teams in the division, there is quite a gap between the two at the moment in terms of quality.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Vegas Golden Knights -105 -1.5 (+230) O 6 (-120) Los Angeles Kings -115 +1.5 (-280) U 6 (+100)

Vegas have had an amazing start to the season with 24 wins and 11 losses, putting them on top of the Pacific division. The most impressive thing about the team is their away record, which stands at a brilliant 14-2-1, better than their home record of 10-9. They missed out on the playoffs spot last season when they finished fourth with an overall record of 43-31, but they are here to make amends.

The team has scored a total of 122 goals while conceding 100, a difference of +20.

Los Angeles Kings qualified for the playoffs last season with an overall record of 44-27, finishing third. They are on the right track again but the best team in the division stand in their way. The team has scored a total of 121 goals but has conceded 128, a difference of -7.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Match Details

Fixture: Vegas Golden Knights @ Los Angeles Kings

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 10:30 p.m ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Vegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings: Pick

Reilly Smith has been a goal machine for Vegas so far this season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided 9 assists in 36 games. His statistics against the Kings are not bad either, scoring 8 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 games.

Best Pick: Reilly Smith Anytime Scorer (+170)

Vegas vs Los Angeles: Betting Prediction

The Golden Knights have a 6-4 advantage over the Kings in their last 10 meetings. They also lead the division and based on current statistics, have the upper hand. Both teams are good offensively, but Los Angeles tend to concede a lot. Expect the game to be exciting and full of goals.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (-120)

