Kings vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Los Angeles Kings (19-12-5) are second in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and on a four-game winning streak. They are coming off an overtime win against the San Jose Sharks (4-3) and will now take on the Arizona Coyotes (10-15-6).

The Coyotes are second to bottom in the Central Divison of the Western Conference, on a three-game losing streak. They faced a defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2) and will host this game at the Mullett Arena on Friday (December 23).

Los Angeles will look to extend their winning run whereas Arizona will look to end its losing run.

Los Angeles Kings vs Arizona Coyotes: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Kings -160 -1.5 (+160) O 6 (-120) Arizona Coyotes +140 +1.5 (-180) U 6 (+100)

Los Angeles is having a great season so far with 19 wins and only 12 losses. They are on a great 6-3-1 run in their last 10 games. They are a team who finished third in the division last season with an overall record of 44-27. But currently, they are on a right track to again qualify for the playoffs.

The team has scored a total of 120 goals and has conceded 126, a difference of -6.

Arizona is suffering to find form this season. They are on a 3-5-2 run in their last 10 games and are second to bottom in the division. They finished at the bottom of the division last season and are on the track to finish the same this season as well. They have a chance at home to end their three-game losing streak.

The team has scored a total of 85 goals but has conceded 116, a difference of -31.

Los Angeles Kings vs Arizona Coyotes: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Kings @ Arizona Coyotes

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 09:30 p.m ET

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

Los Angeles vs Arizona: Pick

Gabriel Vilardi has had a decent start to the season for Los Angeles. He has scored 14 goals and has provided 8 assists in 35 games so far.

Vilardi has a good record against Arizona, scoring four goals and providing two assists in eight games. He has another opportunity tonight to add to his tally.

Best Pick: Gabriel Vilardi Anytime Scorer (+190)

Los Angeles vs Arizona: Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings have a 6-4 record against the Coyotes in their last 10 meetings. However, they have managed to win all of their last three, including one earlier this month.

Based on recent performances, Los Angeles clearly has the upper hand and are favorite to win tonight. Arizona will have to be at their absolute best to have any chance of winning tonight.

Final Prediction: Los Angeles (-160)

