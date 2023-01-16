Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors (21-22) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Their opponents tonight, the Washington Wizards (18-25), most recently fell to the New York Knicks 112-108.

Considering their immense success last season, the Warriors have been rather disappointing this time around. They're just 1-4 in their last five games and have been plagued by injuries. The Wizards, meanwhile, have had a similarly troublesome run this season and are also just 1-4 in their last five games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Warriors @ Wizards

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 03:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

On the Warriors' front, power forward/center JaMychal Green is out with a leg injury. Center James Wiseman is out with an ankle injury. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with a foot injury. Power/small forward Andre Iguodala is questionable due to left hip injury management. Shooting guard Klay Thompson is out with a knee injury.

On the Wizards' end, shooting guard Bradley Beal is questionable due to hamstring issues.

Player Team Injury Status JaMychal Green Warriors Knee Out James Wiseman Warriors Ankle Out Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Foot Out Andre Iguodala Warriors Hip Questionable Klay Thompson Warriors Knee Out Bradley Beal Wizards Hamstring Out

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Warriors -2 (-110) Ov 235.5 (-110) -135 Wizards +2 (-110) Un 235.5 (-110) +115

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Starting 5s

Warriors - PG: Stephen Curry, SG: Jordan Poole, SF: Andrew Wiggins, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

Wizards - PG: Monte Morris, SG: TBA, SF: Kyle Kuzma, PF: Kristaps Porzingis, C: Daniel Gafford

Warriors vs. Wizards Prediction

The Warriors are currently No.8 in the Western Conference standings. This will be the second in a back-to-back set of games following last nights Bulls loss. Even the return of Stephen Curry has done little to course-correct the ailing Oakland outfit. The injury bugged has rocked the team badly this season. The potential absence of Klay Thompson is an especially alarming prospect for tonight.

The Wizards, meanwhile, haven't made the most of the home-court advantage this season, going 11-9. Offensive MVP Bradley Beal's absence has been sorely felt lately. His presumed absence from tonight doesn't bode well for the otherwise healthy Wizards.

Overall, even with their current setbacks, the Warriors are the superior all-round team. Offensively, even if Thompson's out, the team should just about be able to get the job done tonight.

Prediction: Warriors -3 (-110)

