Gonzaga vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - January 12 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Provo, Utah, to face the BYU Cougars in a battle of two WCC contenders. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are battled-tested and have been through the rigors. The Bulldogs are perennial contenders who have hit their stride with a nine-game winning streak.

BYU is white-hot as well, winning eight of their previous nine games. Gonzaga is undefeated in the WCC and BYU is 3-1, so the result of this game will go a long way in determining the WCC regular-season champion.

The Pravo crowd will be raucous for this one. Who will be victorious--the veteran-laden Gonzaga Bulldogs or the rising BYU Cougars?

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Gonzaga -6.5 (-110) O 153 (-110) -275 BYU +6.5 (-110) U 153 (-110) +230

BYU Forward Fousseyni Traore is a handful for the opposition. Traore leads BYU in points and rebounds while shooting 60% from the field and 78% from the free throw line.

Guard Dallin Hall keeps the Cougars' offense on point. Hall isn't much of a scorer, averaging 7 points per game, but he paces BYU in assists.

BYU Forward Gideon George contributes across statistical categories on offense and defense. George averages 12 points and six rebounds per game while leading the team in steals while shooting 45% from the floor.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are led by their veteran Forward Drew Timme. Timme is in the running for National Player of the Year and leads the Bulldogs in points, rebounds, and blocked shots.

Guard Julian Strawther is an ideal complement to Drew Timme. Strawther scores 14 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field, 43% from the three-point line, and 77% from the stripe.

The Bulldogs' Forward Anton Watson is a fierce competitor on offense and defense. Watson averages ten points and five rebounds per night while shooting 59% from the floor and leading the Bulldogs in steals.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Marriott Center, Provo, Utah

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. BYU Cougars: Prediction

This game will be one of the measuring stick games for an up-and-coming BYU program. Gonzaga is the big bully in the WCC and has been for quite some time.

Drew Timme provides a calm, steady hand as one of the more veteran players in the country who has been through intense battles against the nation's best.

The BYU crowd will be electric, but if any team knows how to silence a hostile crowd, it is the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Take Gonzaga and give the points.

Final Prediction: Gonzaga -6.5 (-110), Under 153

Poll : 0 votes