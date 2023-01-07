Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 7 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Leavey Center will host a West Coast Conference NCAAB game between the ninth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs are a dominant 13-3 (2-0) and are on an eight-game winning streak after coming off a 77-75 road win over the San Francisco Dons on Thursday.

The Broncos have been dominating as well with a 14-4 (2-1) this season and are coming off an 89-79 road win over the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Gonzaga Bulldogs -420 -9 (-110) Over 159 (-110) Santa Clara Broncos +320 +9 (-110) Under 159 (-110)

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Santa Clara Broncos

Time and date: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Key Stats

The Bulldogs are an incredible offensive team, averaging 86.3 points per game. They are passing the ball effectively as they are averaging 16.7 assists this season.

Senior forward Drew Timme is leading the team, averaging 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, one block, and one steal in 32.8 minutes per game. He is arguably the best player in college basketball right now and should dominate here.

Their defense needs a little bit of work, allowing 72.8 points per game. The Bulldogs have recorded three blocks and 7.9 steals per game. If they can use their size to their advantage and get a few more blocks, they will be a tough team to compete with.

The Broncos are a good offensive team as they score 74.2 points per outing and shoot 43.4% from the field as a whole. Sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski has been doing well, averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 2.2 steals per game in 35.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing well as they are giving up 69.3 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball as they are averaging 3.7 blocks and 5.9 steals per game.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Best Picks and Prediction

Good teams win and great teams cover. This season, the Bulldogs are 4-10-1 ATS while the Broncos are 9-8-0 ATS. Their defenses are very similar throughout the season, while their offenses are only a handful of points different. Gonzaga has a brutal 4-14-3 ATS in their last 21 games following a win. Go with the Santa Clara Broncos getting almost double-digit points to cover at home.

Pick: Santa Clara Broncos +9 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes