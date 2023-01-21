Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | West Coast | College Basketball

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Pacific Tigers in a West Coast Conference battle on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Alex G. Spabos Center in Stockton, California.

The Bulldogs have faced the Tigers 18 times and are unbeaten each time. The totals are set at 158.5 points, with the Bulldogs starting as strong 18.5-point road favorites.

Gonzaga vs Pacific Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Gonzaga Bulldogs -4000 -18.5 (-110) Over 158.5 (-110) Pacific Tigers +1300 +18.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-110)

Gonzaga vs Pacific Match Details

Fixture: GU Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center, Stockton, California

Gonzaga vs Pacific Key Stats

On Thursday, the Bulldogs (16-4) snapped their 11-game winning run. The Bulldogs were the heavy home favorites by 17 points, but they fell to the Loyola Marymount Lions 68-67.

The Bulldogs score 118.7 points on every 100 possessions, ranking fourth in the nation for their offensive rating. Their defense hasn't been particularly strong, though. The Bulldogs' 98.6 points per 100 possessions on 44.3% field goal shooting rank 75th in the nation (249th). The Bulldogs are ranked No. 11 in the NCAA NET Rankings and No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers (10-11) lost two straight games to Santa Clara 92-81 and San Francisco 78-57 after winning three straight games over Loyola Marymount (78-72), San Diego (84-62), and Pepperdine (80-75). The Dons dominated the Tigers last Thursday, outscoring them by as many as 31 points and making 13 of their 23 three-point attempts.

The NCAA NET Rankings place the Tigers at No. 226. They rank 170 in the nation for points scored per possession (104.4) and points surrendered per possession (1087). (269th). The Tigers rely significantly on their three-point shooting; they average 8.7 threes per game (61st), making them a 38.2 percent team (27th). Their defense is ranked 304th for three-point defense (36.1%) and 289th for two-point defense (51.8%).

Gonzaga vs Pacific Betting Prediction

The Tigers are a deadly three-point shooting club, but they play a pretty bad three-point defense. I'm backing the Bulldogs to win and cover because the Tigers rank in the bottom 70 in both offensive and defensive rebound percentages.

In their last 12 encounters, the Bulldogs have gone 8-4 ATS against the Tigers, who have a 2-10 ATS record in their previous 12 home games. Take the away team to cover the spread and win this game with a statement of intent.

Pick: Gonzaga Bulldogs -18.5 (-110)

