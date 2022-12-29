Green Bay vs Detroit Mercy Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Green Bay Phoenix will take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in the NCAA at the Calihan Arena on Thursday (December 29).

The Phoenix are off to a terrible 2-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Horizon Conference and on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a 65-56 loss against the Oregon State Beavers (65-56) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Titans, who're 5-8 on the season, are seventh in the same conference and on a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats 77-74 in their last outing.

Green Bay Phoenix vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Phoenix +900 +15 (-110) O 141 (-110) Detroit Mercy Titans -1500 -15 (-110) U 141 (-110)

Phoenix have started the season on a terrible note with only two wins in 13 games. The wins have come against the IUPUI Jaguars (68-61) and UMKC Kangaroos (70-64). They now have a tough away game. Their away record is 0-7.

The team has been one of the worst in the league on offense, averaging only 57.6 points per game, which ranks 360th in the nation, while conceding 74.9 points per outing, which ranks 319th.

The Titans, meanwhile, have five wins and eight lossesthis season. The wins came against the Rochester College Warriors (93-65), Ohio Bobcats (88-74), Charlotte 49ers (70-49), Fort Wayne Mastodons (75-66) and Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (76-72).

The team has been decent on offense, averaging 73.3 points per game, while conceding 76.2 points per outing.

Green Bay Phoenix vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Match Details

Fixture: Green Bay Phoenix @ Detroit Mercy Titans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Calihan Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Green Bay Phoenix vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Prediction

The Titans' last eight home games have gone over the total mark against a team with a losing record. Their last four home games have crossed the total mark against a team with a away record percentage of less than .400.

Green Bay has a 6-4 advantage over Detroit Mercy in their last ten meetings. However, the situation is different now, as they're struggling. Their statistics are one of the worst in the nation, but expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 141 (-110)

