The Washington Huskies will be on the road as they take on the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, December 1, in an NCAA Men's Basketball Pac-12 Conference matchup.

The Huskies are dominating to begin the year as they are 6-1 and are on a three-game winning streak after a 77-66 home win on Monday against the Seattle University Redhawks. The Beavers are 3-4 right now and are on a four-game losing streak after a 83-71 home loss against the Portland State Vikings on Sunday.

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Washington Huskies -5.5 (-106) -220 Over 132.5 (-110) Oregon State Beavers +5.5 (-114) +180 Under 132.5 (-110)

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers Match Details

Fixture: Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Gil Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers Key Stats

The Huskies have been doing extremely well this season and are a strong offensive team. They are scoring 70.4 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor. They have been dependent on the production of freshman guard Keyon Menifield, as he is averaging 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.9 steals in just 25.1 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing decently as the Huskies are allowing 63.7 points per game but have been struggling to force turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 6.4 blocks and 6.6 steals per game thus far.

The Oregon State Beavers have been doing pretty well offensively as they are scoring 67.4 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, shooting 45.5 percent of their shots. Freshman guard Jordan Pope is trying to continue improving as in 35.3 minutes, he is putting up 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game up to this point.

The defense of the Beavers has to improve as they are giving up 68 points per game. They also need to be more aggressive on the glass with 33 rebounds per game while recording 4.9 blocks steals as well.

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers Best Picks and Prediction

The Washington Huskies have been doing well and are far and away the better team in all facets of the game. Washington's offense should take advantage of a weaker defensive team in this matchup and be able to control their ability to put points on the board here.

The Huskies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against teams with a losing record, so go with Washington to cover the spread on the road.

Pick: Washington Huskies -5.5 (-106)

Poll : 0 votes