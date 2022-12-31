Green Bay vs Oakland Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Green Bay Phoenix are off to a poor 2-12 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Horizon Conference, and on a four-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against Detroit Mercy Titans (76-59) in their previous outing. Except for Zae Blake, no other player from the starting lineup was able to score in double-digits. He ended the night with 14 points as he saw his team getting beaten. They will now take on Oakland Golden Grizzlies, who are on a 3-11 start to the season, and eighth in the same conference. They managed a win against Milwaukee Panthers (83-61) in their last outing where the entire starting lineup performed exceedingly well. The Grizzlies will now host this game at the Athletics Center O'rena on Saturday (December 31).

Green Bay Phoenix vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Phoenix +450 +11.5 (-110) O 141 (-110) Oakland Golden Grizzlies -600 -11.5 (-110) U 141 (-110)

Green Bay have had a horrible start to the season with two wins and twelve losses. The wins came against teams like IUPUI Jaguars (68-61) and UMKC Kangaroos (70-64). Their away record is absolutely terrible, standing at 0-8.

The team is poor on the offensive front, averaging only 57.7 points per game, which ranks 360th in the country while conceding 75.0 points per game, which ranks 321st in the nation.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies have had a bad start too, with three wins and eleven losses so far this season. Their home record is a solid 3-2 at the moment. The team is clearly above the average mark in offense, scoring a decent 72.6 points per game, which ranks 178th in the country while conceding 78.6 points per game, which ranks 349th in the league.

Green Bay Phoenix vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies: Match Details

Fixture: Green Bay Pheonix @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Athletics Center O'rena, Auburn Hills, Michigan

Green Bay Phoenix vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies: Prediction

The Grizzlies are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games after a straight win. They are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400.

Phoenix have a solid 7-3 record against the Grizzlies in their last ten meetings. Both teams are suffering at the moment with a lack of wins. Expect this encounter to be fiery and entertaining.

Final Prediction: Green Bay +11.5 (-110)

