Llyod Harris has slipped up in the ATP rankings as he makes his way to the 2023 Australian Open. The 25-year-old South African reached as high as 31 in the ATP rankings in 2021, but constant injuries and bad form placed him way back in the standings. This will be his fifth appearance in the major, as his previous performances have been poor, except for 2021, where he managed to reach the round of 32. He has 16 singles titles to his name, but all of them have come as part of the Challenger and Futures category. His first-round opponent is Lorenzo Musetti, the No.17 seed from Italy.

The 20-year-old youngster will definitely be one of the faces of the tennis world in the future, as his game is already making noise. He turned pro in 2019 and in just over three years, has managed to break into the top 20 with impressive performances. This will be his second appearance in the Australian Open, and the first was last year when he was knocked out in the first round. In his short career, Musetti has already won 250 and 500 ATP singles titles. This time, however, he will be looking to go way past the first round.

Lloyd Harris vs Lorenzo Musetti: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Llyod Harris +235 +5.5 (-150) O 37.5 (-125) Lorenzo Musetti -295 -5.5 (+125) U 37.5 (+105)

Harris has had a good start to the year 2023, where he has played a total of nine games before starting his Grand Slam journey. He managed to win seven of those nine games and had good preparation before the start of a major tournament.

Lorenzo managed to play five games before the start of the Australian Open, winning four out of five. His preparations for the big tournament look solid, as he is ready to make a mark starting Monday.

Lloyd Harris vs Lorenzo Musetti: Match Details

Fixture: Lloyd Harris @ Lorenzo Musetti

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 11:59 p.m ET

Venue: Court 14, Melbourne Park

Lloyd Harris vs Lorenzo Musetti: Betting Prediction

The two players have played each other only once before, where Lorenzo won in the final set. Both players are right-handed, and it will be interesting to see them fight each other for the second time, but this time in a Grand Slam. Lorenzo is definitely in better form and is part of the top 20 Club, but anything is possible in a knockout format.

Final Prediction: Total Games Over 37.5 (-120)

