Hartford vs. Morgan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hartford Hawks will continue their basketball season tonight in Baltimore, where they will face the Morgan State Bears.

Hartford's season has pretty much unraveled, as they've lost nine games in a row. Their last win came on November 30. The Hawks are also 0-8 on the road this season, as part of their 4-15 record overall.

Morgan State was already one of the teams that contributed to Hartford's active losing streak. For the Bears, that game was a catalyst for their current five-game winning streak. Morgan State is a perfect 6-0 at home this season.

This game is a rare out-of-conference meeting in January and a rematch at that. Let's see if Morgan State can keep their winning streak alive, or if Hartford will finally get back in the win column.

Hartford vs. Morgan State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Hartford +12.5 (-110) Over 135.3 (-108) +610 Morgan State -12.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-112) -950

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Hartford vs. Morgan State Match Details

Fixture: Hartford Hawks @ Morgan State Bears

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hill Field House

Hartford vs. Morgan State Key Stats

Offensively, these schools are playing completely different games.

Morgan State ranks 32nd in the nation in points per game, averaging 79.9. They shoot 47.0% from the floor (58th) and 38.3% on threes (30th).

However, in their first game against Hartford, they struggled to hit shots. The Bears shot 39.6% in that game and only 26.7% from beyond the arc.

Hartford was even worse though, shooting 37.5% and 17.6% on three-pointers in that game. For the season, they have only scored 63.8 points per game (343rd). They hit 32.8% of threes and 42.2% of all shots from the field.

Defensively, these teams allow a similar amount of points. Hartford gives up 70.2 per game, while Morgan State allows 70.4 per game.

Hartford's opponents shoot better than Morgan's. The Hawks allow 44.7% from the floor and 37.3% from three. The Bears allow 42.1% from the field and 30.4% from three.

Morgan State averages more rebounds per game and outrebounded Hartford 38-30 in the first game.

Hartford vs. Morgan State Betting Prediction

While the first game was settled by seven points, this one should be much worse when Morgan State wins. The Bears have been much better at home, and the Hawks have been much worse on the road. Morgan State had an uncharacteristic game offensively in Hartford and still managed to hold the lead nearly the entire time.

The Bears play better tonight and run away with the game.

Prediction: Morgan State -12.5 (-110)

