Harvard vs Maine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | College Basketball

On Wednesday, the Cross Insurance Center will host a collegiate basketball game between the Harvard Crimson and the Maine Black Bears.

Overall this year, the Crimson are 8–5 overall. In their most recent game, the Crimson fell to Kansas. Following a loss to Ohio State, the Black Bears are currently 6-6 for the season.

Harvard vs Maine Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Harvard Crimson -245 -6 (-110) Over 134 (-110) Maine Black Bears +205 +6 (-110) Under 134 (-110)

Harvard vs Maine Match Details

Fixture: HU Crimson at Maine Black Bears

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME

Harvard vs Maine Key Stats

UC Irvine, Morehouse, Elon, Northeastern, Siena, Loyola-IL, Holy Cross and Tufts have all been defeated thus far by the Crimson. Losses for the Crimson came against Louisiana, Fordham, UMass, Howard, and Kansas.

Thursday's matchup versus Kansas had the Crimson trailing 32-23 at the half. The Crimson lost 68-54 and couldn't get any closer. Chris Ledlum, the top scorer, finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Additionally, Evan Nelson scored 10 points.

The Black Bears, on the other hand, have defeated UMFK, Boston College, Columbia, Central Connecticut State, Merrimack, and Augusta in their victories. Nebraska, Brown, Fordham, Marist, Akron, and Ohio State were the opponents that the team lost to.

The Black Bears were destroyed 47-26 in the first half of last Wednesday's game against Ohio State. The Black Bears defeated the Eagles 95-61 in a rout after being outscored 48-35 throughout that stretch. Kellen Tynes was the player with the most points with 19 and six assists.

Harvard vs Maine Betting Prediction

In this case, you should probably stick with the Crimson. Both of these clubs are coming off painful defeats against elite opponents. However, this should be a far more evenly matched contest. In their previous game against Kansas, the Crimson shot a meager 39.6 percent and had a 38-29 rebounding disadvantage.

With 62 or fewer points in three straight games, the Crimson hasn't exactly been lighting up the scoreboard lately. Despite this, the Crimson should have a few good chances to score against the Black Bears. Over their last two games, the Black Bears have given up a total of 182 points, so take the away team to cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Harvard Crimson -6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes