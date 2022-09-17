Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Duquesne Dukes Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will take on the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday. The Warriors are winless till now and are in the last place of the standings. The Dukes have lost two of their last three games and are in third place in the standings.

"When your name is called, rise to the occasion!" - Hawaii

The Warriors are experiencing their worst start to a season and have lost all three games miserably. The offense and defense have been very poor.

Quarterbacks Brayden Schager and Joey Yellen have combined to cover 621 passing yards. Schager has averaged 5.8 yards per passing attempt at a completion percentage of 58.8.

Rushing averages 3.7 yards per attempt. Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei has covered 103 rushing yards at an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. Receiver Jalen Walthall has covered 114 yards.

The defense of the team depends a lot on Penei Pavihi and Virdel Edwards. Both have combined to make 30 tackles.

The Dukes have not been up to a good start this season. The offense is not good and the defense is very poor. Still, few players have done individually well. Quarterback Joe Mischler has covered 583 passing yards at an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. He has a completion percentage of 58.

Billy Lucas has done well in rushing and has covered 183 yards at an average of 4.7 yards per attempt. Receiver Dwayne Menders Jr. averages 16.2 yards per attempt.

CJ Barnes and Tim Lowery are well marshaled in defense. Barnes has 12 solo tackles while Lowery has 17. Both combined to earn 40 tackles to their name.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Duquesne Dukes match details

Fixture: Duquesne Dukes @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 11:59 PM EDT

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Duquesne Dukes odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER DUQUESNE +260 +8(-110) o64.5(-110) HAWAII -275 -8(-110) u64.5(-110)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Duquesne Dukes best picks

The Warriors will hope that Brayden Schager will play well and cover most yards to give them a lead. He has one interception coming into the game and will try to score touchdowns in the game.

The Dukes will look to Joe Mischler to play aggressively and complete more attempts. He has five touchdowns coming into the game.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Duquesne Dukes prediction

Both teams will go for a win in this game. The Dukes are more settled going into the game and are defensively better than the Warriors. The Dukes should win the game with better defense.

Prediction - The Dukes will win the game.

