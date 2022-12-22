Hawaii vs Pepperdine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Preview- December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will be hosting the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday night in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii is 6-3 right now, previously defeating St. Francis-PA 90-66 at home. They've had ten days off, and they'll welcome Pepperdine, who are up to 6-5, to town. These teams haven't met since 2012, and tonight Pepperdine will try to record their first road victory of the year.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Pepperdine Waves Tide Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Pepperdine Waves +4.5 (-110) Over 141 (-110) +165 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors -4.5 (-110) Under 141 (-110) -195

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Pepperdine Waves Match Details

Fixture: Pepperdine Waves @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Pepperdine Waves Key Stats

Hawaii has been very solid defensively this year, allowing just 60.4 points per game, the 22nd-best mark in the country. They also allow just over 92 points per 100 possessions, and a lot of this has to do with their ability to limit threes and force turnovers. They hold opponents to just 27.5% from deep, and in a lot of games this year, they've been able to force a ton of misses. On offense, junior guard Noel Coleman leads the team in scoring (14.7) once again after finishing as the Rainbow Warriors' leading scorer last season. Teammate Kamaka Hepa is the only other player in double figures (12.4), but he leads the team in rebounding (7.1) and blocked shots (1.3) also. Hawaii likes to play at a slower pace, which helps them buckle down on defense, but at times can hurt their own efficiency.

Pepperdine has a winning record, but several of their wins have come against non-D1 opponents. The last D1 team they beat was Northern Arizona, who are just 4-9, and the Waves are still winless away from home. Pepperdine loves to shoot the three-ball, as they attempt 24.6 per game while converting an impressive 40.6% from deep. They play a lot faster than Hawaii does, but in Pepperdine's recent losses, they've struggled from the field. Sophomore Maxwell Lewis is having an excellent year, currently averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 boards on 46.3% from deep. He's also been very active defensively, chipping in with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. The Waves have four players overall in double figures, and they love to play in high-scoring affairs and get out and run. We'll see how they adjust to a Hawaii team that prides themselves on defense.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Pepperdine Waves Betting Prediction

Neither of these schools play in elite conferences, but they've shown that they can hold their own. Pepperdine takes the long trip to Hawaii, and this year they've not only lost all three of their road games, but they've failed to cover all three. Meanwhile, for Hawaii they've gone 3-2 at home and 3-1 in neutral venues, and they've won three of their past four games as favorites. Expect the Rainbow Warriors to come out on top and cover tonight due to their excellent defense.

Prediction: Hawaii -4.5 (-110)

