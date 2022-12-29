High Point vs Longwood Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The High Point Panthers will take on the Longwood Lancers in the NCAA at the Willett Hall on Thursday (December 29).

The Panthers are off to a decent 8-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're first in the Big South Conference but on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a 60-49 loss against the East Carolina Pirates in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers, who are 8-5 on the season, are third in the same conference. They're on a three-game winning streak and earned a big 104-77 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (104-77) in their previous outing.

High Point Panthers vs Longwood Lancers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under High Point Panthers +175 +5.5 (-110) O 150.5 (-110) Longwood Lancers -210 -5.5 (-110) U 150.5 (-110)

The Panthers have started the season on a positive note with eight wins and four losses. The losses have come against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (78-68), Queens University of Charlotte Royals (87-79), UNC Wilmington Seahawks (85-82) and East Carolina Pirates (60-49). They now have a tough away game to look forward to tonight.

The Panthers are one of the top teams in the league offensively, averaging 82.3 points per game, which ranks 26th in the nation, while conceding 76.9 points per outing, which ranks 341st in the country.

The Lancers, meanwhile, have eight wins and five losses this season. The losses came against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (75-54), George Mason Patriots (83-69), SIU Edwardsville Cougars (61-56), San Diego Toreros (71-68) and Wichita State Shockers (81-63).

The team is averaging a high of 79.1 points per game, which ranks 59th in the league, while conceding 68.7 points per outing.

High Point Panthers vs Longwood Lancers: Match Details

Fixture: High Point Panthers @ Longwood Lancers

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 03:00 pm ET

Venue: Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia

High Point Panthers vs Longwood Lancers: Prediction

The Panthers' last four games have been over the total line after an against-the-spread loss. Six of their last seven games have gone over the total mark against a team with a winning percentage of .400. Thirteen of their last 16 games have gone over the mark.

Longwood has dominated the last nine of their ten games against High Point. Going by current form, both teams are almost equal, so expect a high-scoring and entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 150.5 (-110)

