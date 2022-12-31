Hofstra vs North Carolina A&T Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Hofstra Pride will be home to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday. Hofstra is 8-6, and they're currently 3-0 at home so far. NC A&T is 5-9, and they've dropped four straight, previously falling to Northeastern, 88-76. These Colonial Athletic schools will be playing just their second in-conference game of the year, and oddsmakers have tabbed Hofstra as big favorites over the Aggies, who are 0-6 in road games entering today's clash.

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Hofstra Pride Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line North Carolina A&T Aggies +12 (-110) Over 148 (-110) +550 Hofstra Pride -12 (-110) Under 148 (-110) -833

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Hofstra Pride Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Hofstra Pride

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: David S. Mack Sports Complex

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Hofstra Pride Key Stats

NC A&T has actually had a tough schedule and considering their opponents, 5-9 isn't a terrible record. The Aggies are led by Kam Woods, who averages 17.8 points per game in his first year at NC A&T. Woods also leads in assists at 2.8 per game, while Marcus Watson (13.9 PPG) and Demetric Horton (12.4) have helped out scoring-wise as well. The Aggies don't crash the offensive glass well, which prevents them from gaining extra possessions, as they average just 7.9 offensive boards per game. Today, they'll need to improve defensively after some poor performances on that end of the floor.

Hofstra hasn't had the easiest schedule either, but they have won two games in a row, and they'll be confident heading into today's conference matchup. The Pride are led by senior guard Aaron Estrada, who ranks fifth in the nation at 22.5 points per game. Two other Hofstra players are in double-digits, but Estrada has really been the go-to guy, and he's been very efficient, sporting a 53.3% field goal percentage and 43.3% mark from three. He also leads the team in rebounding at 5.2, which is concerning since Hofstra's 5.6 offensive rebounds are one of the lowest totals in the country. Hofstra hasn't done well at forcing turnovers or rebounding overall, but if they can outshoot and outscore their opponents, it's usually enough to secure the victory.

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Hofstra Pride Betting Prediction

Hofstra has one of the best scorers in the country, and despite their weaknesses, are the much better team on paper. NC A&T have really struggled on the road, as they've lost all six and covered just one of their six road games. They have gone 4-0 ATS in neutral games, though, and they're also 4-2 ATS in day games. Today, expect Hofstra to win at home but back the visiting Aggies to cover the large spread.

Prediction: North Carolina A&T +12 (-110)

