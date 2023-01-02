Holy Cross vs Navy Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | Patriot League | College Basketball

On Monday afternoon, college basketball action between the Navy Midshipmen and Holy Cross Crusaders will be broadcast from Alumni Hall.

The Crusaders defeated the Bucknell Bison in their most recent game and covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs.

The Midshipmen defeated the Boston Terriers in their last game and covered the spread as two-point underdogs. They are 8-5 this season and are expected to finish better than the Crusaders in the Patriot League.

Holy Cross vs Navy Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Holy Cross Crusaders +700 +13.5 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) Navy Midshipmen -1050 -13.5 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110)

Holy Cross vs Navy Match Details

Fixture: Holy Cross Crusaders at Navy Midshipmen

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Navy Alumni Hall, Annapolis, MD

Holy Cross vs Navy Key Stats

The Crusaders enter this contest hoping to capitalize on their 60–58 victory over Bucknell in their previous contest. Bo Montgomery has a team-high 2.6 assists per game to lead the Crusaders in assists, while Gerrale Gates averages 17.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Crusaders.

The final member of Holy Cross' trio of double-digit scorers so far this season is Joseph Octave, who averages 10 points per game. The Crusaders have been averaging 65.9 points per 100 possessions this year as a team, while shooting 43.2% from the field, 34.6% from three, and 64.1% from the line.

The Midshipmen will try to capitalize on their recent 75–58 victory over Boston University. The only player in double figures for the Midshipmen so far this season is Tyler Nelson, who averages 14.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds, while Daniel Deaver leads the team in scoring and assists with 9.7 points per game, 5.7 team-high rebounds per game, and 3.4 assists per game.

The Midshipmen have a team scoring average of 73.3 points per 100 possessions this year while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40.6% from three, and 71.1% from the foul line.

Holy Cross vs Navy Betting Prediction

I can see how either side could have a strong argument in this game, but I'm going towards the Crusaders and the points.

While the Crusaders haven't been much worse defensively than the Midshipmen, and even though the Midshipmen are sixth in the nation in three-point shooting, that's one area of the floor that the Crusaders defend well. It's difficult to lay this many points given how well the Midshipmen have been playing.

Give me the Crusaders and the points since I believe the Middies will only win by 10 to 12 points at most, despite the fact that the Crusaders have been pretty competitive in their away games.

Pick: HC Crusaders +13.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes