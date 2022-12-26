Hornets vs Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - December 26 | 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

On Monday, December 26, the 2022–23 NBA season will begin with a cross-conference matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.

Portland will face Charlotte for the second and last time during the regular season, and they want to beat Charlotte three times in a row. In November, Portland defeated Charlotte 105-95 as a 2-point underdog on the road. This time around, Portland enters as a six-point home favorite with 238 total predicted points.

Charlotte (9-24) recently defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on the road, 134-130. It was their second victory in three games, and Charlotte, the NBA team with the worst offensive rating, made 55.3% of their field goals and handed out 30 assists.

Charlotte currently has the second-worst record in the NBA. They rank dead last in the league in three-point percentage (32.6%) and 29th in field goal percentage (44.7%). With a field goal percentage of 48.1% and a three-point percentage of 36.4%, Charlotte is giving up 115.5 points per 100 possessions.

Last Friday, Portland (17-16) finished its six-game road trip with a 120-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets. In their fourth defeat in five games and third in a row, Portland finished the game with just 43 points, shooting just 44.8% from the field and 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Portland scores 114.6 points per 100 possessions, ranking ninth in the NBA in terms of offensive rating. Their field goal percentage of 47.6% places them 12th in the league, and their three-point percentage of 38.5% places them second. Portland allows 114.6 points per 100 possessions on 47.6% field goal shooting and 35.9% three-point shooting.

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Monday, December 26 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Nick Richards Charlotte Hornets Doubtful Ankle Cody Martin Charlotte Hornets Out Knee Dennis Smith Jr. Charlotte Hornets Out Ankle Mark Williams Charlotte Hornets Out Ankle Justice Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Out Ankle Josh Hart Portland Trail Blazers Probable Ankle Jusuf Nurkic Portland Trail Blazers Probable Calf Gary Payton II Portland Trail Blazers Out Abdominal

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Charlotte Hornets +200 +6 (-110) Over 238 (-110) Portland Trail Blazers -240 -6 (-110) Under 238 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Portland

PG - Damian Lillard | SG - Anfernee Simons | SF - Josh Hart | PF - Jerami Grant | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Charlotte

PG - LaMelo Ball | SG - Terry Rozier | SF - Gordon Hayward | PF - P.J. Washington | C - Mason Plumlee

Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Prediction

Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard have both recently performed well, and if Anfernee Simmons starts to heat up, Charlotte will have some problems. In 14 consecutive road games against Portland, Charlotte has failed to win.

Additionally, in Charlotte's previous 11 meetings with Portland, they covered the spread three times. So, in this tie, bet on the home team to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Portland -6 (-110)

