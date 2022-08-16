Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox play the second game of their four-game set Tuesday evening.

Chicago stole one off the Astros last night. They did the impossible by scoring four runs on Houston's bullpen. The four runs the White Sox scored in the eighth inning were all they needed for a 4 - 2 victory.

Pitching in this one are two of the best pitchers in the game -- Justin Verlander for the Astros and Dylan Cease for the Sox.

Verlander's win streak came to an end in his last outing against the Texas Rangers. He allowed three runs in six innings, his team lost, and he picked up the no decision. However, it was still a performance most pitchers would love to have, and he should do better today.

Cease isn't giving up on his campaign for the American League Cy Young award. His ERA continues to drop as he hasn't given up more than one run in a start since May 24. With a 1.96 ERA, he can still catch Verlander in the race for Cy Young.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Astros -126 Yes (+110) Over 3.5 Runs (-110) White Sox +108 No (-160) Over 3 Runs (-120)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

It cannot be overstated how great both these pitchers are. These two starters are the two favorites for the American League Cy Young, and this game could play an integral part in deciding who the pitcher of the year is. Runs will be extremely scarce in this one, so bettors should take the under.

Under 7 Runs (-112)

Dylan Cease is averaging 1.4 Ks an inning.

The line for no runs in the first inning has climbed dramatically. It opened at (-128), and overnight it rose to (-160). While that is some serious juice, it's almost guaranteed, and bettors can add it to their parlays.

No Runs in the First Inning (-160)

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction

It'll be a tight game, as the two best hurlers in the game are starting in this one. There will be few scoring opportunities, and the winner of this game may have to take it 1 - 0. Verlander has the better stats, but Cease has been pitching better as of late. This is the game where he overtakes Verlander in the Cy Young race, so bettors should lock in both bets.

Chicago (+108) & Dylan Cease AL Cy Young (+165)

