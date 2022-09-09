Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros are getting ready to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series. It will be played on Houston's home turf as Game 1 starts on Friday evening. As we draw closer to the end, the season is in its final run of games.

This battle is between the best and not-so-best teams in the American League West division. The Astros lead the charts on all fronts in the division, claiming their superiority. Their outstanding (88-49) record keeps them miles away from the remaining teams. A brilliant home (45-21) and away (43-28) season is the recipe for their success. Furthermore, a 7-3 run in the last 10 adds immense volume as well.

"Winners win" - Astros

The Los Angeles Angels have left it too late to have a chance at the playoffs. Although they just had a decent run and are coming off a series win against the Detroit Tigers, it is not enough. However, they are providing a full dose of entertainment to the fans. After a rough season, fans can expect a bare minimum. Los Angeles, after all, could be that source.

"Final: Angels 4, Tigers 5" - Angels

Since there is no chance for the Angels right now, they should look to disrupt the Astros' form. This would be a spectacle for all the neutrals who want to watch this series for fun. Just a little bit of high octane drama would be enough to entice everybody. Expect the three-game series to be a blast.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Match Details

Match: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Odds: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -225 -1.5 (-105) U 8.5 (-120) Los Angeles Angels +190 +1.5 (-115) O 8.5 (+190)

Odds favor the Astros for Game 1.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Pick

Lance McCullers Jr. gets ready to pitch for the Astros in Game 1. The 2017 All-Star has played only four games this season but has been super impressive. Lance was sidelined for almost a year, suffering from a stained flexor tendon. His comeback has been excellent so far, which is great news for the team. Watch him be a threat to the Angels Friday evening. A definite pick.

Lance McCullers Jr. : Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 4 21.2 19 5 20 2.08

Prediction

Tonight's contest between the Houston Astros and the LA Angels may be closely contested. Both teams are enjoying a positive run of games, and the result could go either way. Even if the odds favor the Astros, don't write off the Angels.

Pick/Prediction: Astros U 8.5 (-120)

