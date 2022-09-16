Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 15| 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics in a four-game series starting on Thursday. Both teams are coming into this series with a win in their previous matches. This is a matchup between the top and bottom teams of the American League West division.

Houston is first in the division with a terrific (93-50) overall record. They are just coming off a series win against the Detroit Tigers. A comprehensive series sweep has helped them cross the 90-win mark in the league. This makes them the second team to achieve 90 wins or more in this campaign, after the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are 8-2 in the last 10 and have a terrific home record (47-22) and ther away record is simply incredible (46-28).

"Tamed the Tigers". - Astros

The same cannot be said for the Athletics. They sit last in the division with an overall (52-91) record, one of the worst in the league. Oakland managed to tie the series against the Texas Rangers, bouncing back in Game 2. The Athletics are 3-7 in their last 10 games, something they would like to improve on as the season comes to an end. However, playing away against the best team in the division is going to be very tough.

"Rt if yoy believe in stephen vogt" - Athletics

Houston are ready to host Oakland in a four-game series at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers are looking for another series sweep against a much weaker opponent. It will be an extremely difficult away trip for the Athletics. They will to give it their all in order to have any chance of winning against the Astros. Game 1 starts this Thursday.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics match details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros

Date & Time: Thursday, September 15, 07:20 p.m.

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -295 -1.5 (-145) U 8 (-110) Oakland Athletics +245 +1.5 (+125) O 8 (-110)

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics pick

Lance McCullers Jr. is the pick for Game 1 against the Athletics. He looks all set and ready after a lengthy spell of injury. In his five comeback matches, he has managed a total of 26 strikeouts. Oakland batters need to be at their absolute best in order to have a chance against Houston. Trust Lance to have a top game.

Lance McCullers: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 5 28.2 23 7 26 2.20

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics prediction

The Astros should not have a difficult time against the Athletics in Game 1. They have enough about them to see this one through. Expect a straight win for Houston.

Edited by John Maxwell