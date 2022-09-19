Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros will take on the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at the Minute Maid Park in MLB action.

The Astros have been terrific this season and will look to end the season with possibly their best regular season record. The Athletics, meanwhile, will look not to avoid the worst season in franchise history.

The Astros have the best record in the American League. Their overall record this season is 95-51. Their home record has been extraordinary this campaign. They have gone 49-23 at home and are looking to record their 50th home win of the season. The Astros' recent record has also been great, as they have won eight of their last ten games and are looking to win this series.

The Athletics pulled off a miraculous win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park yesterday (September 17) against all odds.

No one gave them a chance to beat a Houston side that have been terrific at home. The Athletics, barring that performance, has been pretty abysmal thus far. They sit rock-bottom of the AL West with a record of 53-93 on the season. This is one of the worst campaigns in their history. They have lost seven of their last ten games.

Jose Urquidy of the Astros was very impressive against the Athletics in the last game. He pitched in six innings and ended the game with six strikeouts. Seth Brown and Vimael Machin, meanwhile, put up good numbers for the Athletics in the last game. Brown had one run, two hits and an RBI of 4. Machin had two hits and an RBI of two.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Sunday, September 18; 2:10 PM ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics best picks

The top picks for the game are Framber Valdez of the Astros and Ken Waldichuk of the Athletics. Valdez has an ERA of 2.56. Waldichuk has an ERA of 5.40.

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Oakland Athletics +1.5 +275 Over 7.5 Houston Astros -1.5 -350 Under 7.5

Astros vs Athletics Final Prediction

The Astros are the favorites. They had a bump on the road last time out, but its highly unlikely to happen again. Astros are a solid bet.

Astros: -1.5

