Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers on Monday at Minute Maid Park. The two Texan teams go head-to-head in this American League West clash.

The Astros have had a blinder of a season, winning 86 games with a win percentage of .642. Their overall record this season has been 86-48 with a home record of 43-20. They have consistently performed well throughout the season, resulting in their top spot in the American League West standings. The Astros are currently in blistering form having won seven of their last 10 fixtures.

"Wrapping up the road trip with a W!" - Astros

The Rangers have had a very somber season this time out, going through rough patches and several winless streaks along the way. They have only won 58 games over the course of the entire season. Their win percentage this season has only been .436. Their overall record this season has been 58-75 putting them at the third spot in the standings, narrowly edging out the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers' season does seem to be running out of gas, as their recent run of results shows quite clearly. They have only won two of their last 10 games.

"Nathaniel’s week was next level." - Rangers

For the Astros, Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez have been the top performers this season. Alvarez has the highest batting average (.294), most home runs (31), and most runs created (90.98) of any Astros player this season. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 1.84, which is the best in the entire MLB this campaign.

Nathaniel Lowe has been sublime this season for Texas. He has a batting average of .305 and has the most runs created (86.12) on the Rangers roster. Martin Perez is on top of the charts when it comes to the most strikeouts (144), best ERA (2.89), most pitches per inning (15.2), most strikeouts per 9 innings (8.2), and the most strikeouts/walks (2.67).

The Astros have won eight of the last head-to-head meetings.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Monday, September 5, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers best picks

The top pick for the game is Martin Perez of the Texas Rangers. He has an ERA of 2.89 and has gone 10-5 when starting this season.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Houston Astros -1.5 -175 Under 8 Texas Rangers +1.5 +148 Over 8

Astros vs Rangers Final Prediction:

The dominance of the Astros is reflected by their position in the standings and their recent run of results. Their opponents have been in torrid form of late. Don’t expect them to turn it around this evening.

Houston Astros: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt