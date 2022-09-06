Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of their three-game series at home on September 6 at 8:11 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Astros are 87-48 overall and 44-20 at home. They are on a two-game winning streak, and both the bullpen and the hitting department have been sublime this season. Their team defense is solid. They know how to protect, conserve, and extend a lead in their games. They have a .419 slugging percentage and a .318 OBP. They will look to clinch the series tonight.

The Rangers are on a nine-game losing streak, and their hopes of making it to the playoffs are all but over. Their bullpen performance has been subpar this season. The hitting department cannot generate enough runs for the pitchers to have a chance of saving a game. They will be looking for a moral win tonight, and it isn't going to be an easy task.

The Astros will start Framber Valdez on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.63, a 1.12 WHIP, 150 K's, and a W-L of 14-4. He is having a stellar season and commands authority on the hill. In his last outing, he got the win against the Rangers, giving up two runs on seven hits with eight punchouts in eight IP. He has a wide array of pitches in his arsenal and will hope to gun down the Rangers again.

The Rangers will start Glenn Otto on the mound against the Astros. He has an ERA of 4.82 with a 6-8 (W-L). He has registered four wins in his last five starts and has good command of his curveball and fastball. He will look to produce a much-needed win for his team tonight.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:11 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +225 +1.5 (+100) Over 7.5 (-105) Houston Astros -265 -1.5 (-120) Under 7.5 (-115)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Valdez has been pitching well this season. He looks to ascertain authority and control the game on the mound. He has an above league average K/9 rate (8.5) and will look to shut down the Texas lineup with his high-heat fastballs. The Rangers strike out a lot as an unit. It will be interesting to see if Valdez can get a season-high strikeout rate tonight.

Pick: Framber Valdez Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+115)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Astros are a far better side on paper. They are proving their dominance by showcasing complete authority over their opponents. They will definitely look to sweep the Rangers in this series and will command tonight's game tonight with their pitching and hitting prowess.

Prediction: Astros First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (+100)

