Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Houston Cougars will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Cougars are in sixth place in the standings. They have won one and lost one game till now.

The Jayhawks are in first place in the standings and have won all their games to this point. They are playing well and are very strong offensively.

The Cougars have done well offensively, but defense has been a problem. Quarterback Clayton Tune has done well, covering 472 passing yards at a completion percentage of 59.2.

He averages 6.6 yards per pass attempt and will try to improve it further. He has performed well while receiving alongside Brandon Campbell.

Campbell has covered 129 yards while receiving, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. Donavan Mutin and Malik Robinson have done a great job in defense. Mutin has 14 solos and 6 assisted tackles to his name.

The Jayhawks had a wonderful start to the season with some great wins. They are offensively very strong and have amounted to more than 50 points per game. Quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean have done superbly so far.

Jalon has covered 408 passing yards, while Jason has a completion percentage of 100. The defense is led by Rich Miller and Kenny Logan Jr. Both have 32 tackles combined. Quentin Skinner has been brilliant, averaging 26.5 yards per reception.

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks match details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks @ Houston Cougars

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 4 PM EDT

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER KANSAS +265 +8(-110) o58(-110) HOUSTON -300 -8(-110) u58(-110)

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks best picks

The Cougars will depend upon Clayton Tune for their offensive work. He has done a great job and has 4 touchdowns and an interception to his name. His work while receiving is also crucial for the team.

The Jayhawks will need a similar performance from Jalon Daniels. He has four touchdowns to his name going into the game. He will be crucial for the team in the game.

Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks prediction

Both teams will go for a win in this game. The Cougars will try to ditch their offensive form and retain defensive strength to win the game. The Jayhawks are doing great, and their only concern would be the defense. Apart from that, they are a strong side.

The Jayhawks are better placed to win this game due to past form, and the Cougars' defense gives them an advantage.

Prediction : The Kansas Jayhawks will win

