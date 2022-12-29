Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Houston Rockets in an all-Texas affair on Thursday (December 29) at the American Airlines Center in NBA Regular Season action.

What a time to be an NBA fan it is right now. The amount of jaw-dropping talent present in the league is scary at the moment. No one epitomizes that fact more than Luka Doncic. He is coming off possibly the single greatest individual performance in NBA history.

He ended the game with 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and THAT last bucket in regulation to take it to overtime. His 60-point triple-double is the first in NBA history, while also setting a new franchise record for most points in a game. Not just that, he also became the youngest ever to record a 50+ point triple-double in NBA history. If that doesn’t get an NBA fan excited, I don’t know what will.

The Mavs have now improved to a 19-16 record, climbing up to seventh place in the Western Conference standings after a historic night where they beat the Knicks 126-121.

The Rockets on the other hand are the worst team in the West, rooted to the bottom of the standings with a 10-24 record. They come into this game on the back of a 102-126 defeat against the Boston Celtics.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Dallas Mavericks Dorian Finney-Smith Hip Out Dallas Mavericks Maxi Kleber Hamstring Out

The Houston side have a fully-fit roster but the Mavs have a couple of injury layoffs. Dorian Finney-Smith is set to miss out with a hip problem while Maxi Kleber is absent due to a hamstring injury.

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Houston Rockets +10 (-110) Over 225.5 (-110) +400 Dallas Mavericks -10 (-110) Under 225.5 (-110) -550

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Houston Rockets: PG Kevin Porter SG Jalen Green SF Eric Gordon (GTD) PF Jabari Smith C A. Sengun

Dallas Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic SG Spencer Dinwiddie SF Tim Hardaway PF Christian Wood C Dwight Powell

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction

The Rockets are in for a very long night. The Dallas side could very well blow the Rockets away in this game, considering the contrasting fortunes of the two sides.

The last time the two sides met, Luka dropped another one of his classics, scoring 50. He is coming off a historic performance and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The Mavs have been sensational at the American Airlines Center, winning 14 of the 19 home games they’ve played this campaign. The Mavs should win convincingly.

Mavericks: -10 (-110)

