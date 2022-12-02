Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - December 2 | 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

The Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns in a matchup between the two teams at the extreme end of the Western Conference standings.

Houston is 5-16 for the season and currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference, whereas Phoenix is 15-6 for the season and currently sits at the top of the Western Conference standings.

They defeated the Chicago Bulls in their last contest and managed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites. Houston lost to the Denver Nuggets in their most recent game but failed to cover the spread as the underdogs.

The average game score for Houston is 109.8 points. In their most recent game, they made 42% of their field goals and 29% of their three-point attempts, totaling 100 points. Houston has had difficulty playing defense, as they allow 116.6 points per game. They conceded 120 points in their previous game, so they will need a similar effort to win this one.

The average game score for Phoenix is 115.8 points. In their most recent game, they scored 52.7 percent of their field goals and 45.5 percent of their three-point attempts, totaling 132 points. With 108.4 points allowed per game, Phoenix has also performed well defensively. In their previous game, they gave up 113 points, so if they want to win, they'll have to play better.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Friday, December 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Jae'Sean Tate Houston Rockets Out Ankle Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Heel Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Jae Crowder Phoenix Suns Out Personal

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Houston Rockets +510 +11.5 (-105) Over 230 (-110) Phoenix Suns -700 -11.5 (-115) Under 230 (-110)

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Phoenix

Guard: Cameron Payne | Guard: Devin Booker | Forward: Mikal Bridges | Forward: Torrey Craig | Center: Deandre Ayton

Houston

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr. | Guard: Jalen Green | Forward: Eric Gordon | Forward: Jabari Smith Jr. | Center: Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

Houston has dropped four of its past six games, including four of its last five on the road. They don't have a great offensive game, and they do even worse on the road, where they average less than 110 points a contest and make less than 45% of their shots.

They have been exceedingly sloppy with the ball, turning it over more than 18 times a game on the road, and they don't rebound the ball as efficiently as Phoenix. Phoenix is a very active defensive team that frequently forces turnovers and holds opponents to under 110 points per game at home. Phoenix will get the win and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Phoenix -11.5 (-115)

