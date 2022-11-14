The Fertitta Center will host a college basketball game on Monday between the Houston Cougars and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. While the Golden Eagles hope to improve their record to one game above .500, the Cougars want to start the season 3-0.

The Cougars had a 32-6 overall record and a 16-1 home record the previous season. They scored 74.8 points per game on average, including 11.5 free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles finished 19-12 overall and 8-6 on the road last season. They had a field-goal percentage of 45.6% and a 3-point percentage of 37.9%.

Oral Roberts vs Houston Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Oral Roberts Golden Eagles +19.5 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) Houston Cougars -19.5 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110)

Oral Roberts vs Houston Match Details

Fixture: Golden Eagles at Cougars

Date and Time: Monday, November 14 at 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Oral Roberts vs Houston Key Stats

The Golden Eagles have scored 8.25 points on average while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and surrendered 70 points while shooting 36.4 percent.

While Connor Vanover averages 15 points and seven rebounds, Max Abmas averages 16 points and eight rebounds. Isaac McBride is the third player in double figures, while Kareem Thompson is pulling down five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have shot 68.8 percent of their free throws and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. They are collecting 35.5 rebounds per game while only allowing 30.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cougars have scored 82 points on average while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and surrendered 45.5 points on 28 percent of their shots. Jarace Walker averages 15.5 points and 10 rebounds, compared to J'Wan Roberts' 15.5 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Sasser is the third player with ten or more points, while Tramon Marks pulled down 5.5 rebounds.

The Cougars are making 69.2 percent of their free throws and only 29.1 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. They are collecting 40.5 rebounds per game while only allowing 22.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Oral Roberts vs Houston Best Picks and Prediction

In their previous five Monday games, the Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS, and in their last 23 away games, they are 15-7-1 ATS. The Cougars have a 41-20 ATS record over their past 61 games overall and a 36-15 ATS record in their last 51 home contests.

In all of the Golden Eagles' last six games, the over is 5-1. In the Cougars' previous five games overall, the under is 4-1.

Although the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles were competitive with St. Mary's and are not exactly pushovers, it is reasonable to wonder if they have enough depth to match the Cougars' efforts.

The Cougars, who are perhaps the best team in the nation, have put out an unbelievable defensive effort through two games.

Pick: Houston -19.5 (-110)

