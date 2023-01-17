Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | AAC | College Basketball

At Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, the No. 1 Houston Cougars (17-1) will compete against the Tulane Green Wave (12-5) in New Orleans, Louisiana. Eight games in a row, including five straight conference games, have been victories for the Cougars. The Green Wave have won five games in a row, including five straight AAC contests.

Houston vs Tulane Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Houston Cougars -550 -10 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Tulane Green Wave +400 +10 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

Houston vs Tulane Match Details

Fixture: Houston Cougars at Tulane Green Wave

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, Louisiana

Houston vs Tulane Key Stats

With only one loss this season, against No. 8 Alabama, the Cougars have been brilliant. They come into this game hoping to maintain their undefeated conference record while demonstrating that their loss to Alabama was merely an off night and that they remain the team to beat. They defeated the South Florida Bulls by a score of 83–77 in their most recent contest.

With a field goal percentage of 46.6%, a free throw percentage of 71.8%, and a 3-point percentage of 34.8%, the Cougars are averaging 75.9 points per game, which ranks them 94th in the nation. On top of that, they are committing 9.9 turnovers a game while pulling down 39.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.1 blocks.

With a record of 12-5 overall and 5-1 in the AAC, the Green Wave are likewise having a strong season. The Cougars have the top defense in NCAA basketball right now, so playing them will be a difficult assignment for them. The Green Wave beat the UCF Knights 77-69 in their most recent encounter.

With a field goal percentage of 46.9%, a free throw percentage of 82.1%, and a 3-point percentage of 34.0%, they are scoring 81.9 points a game on average, ranking them 19th in the nation. They are also committing 10.5 turnovers a game while pulling down 32.7 rebounds, dishing out 16 assists, stealing 9 bags, and blocking 3.8 shots. The assist-to-turnover ratio for them is 1.53 (13th).

Houston vs Tulane Betting Prediction

Since the defense will allow the Green Wave offense to turn the ball over or miss shots, I anticipate the Cougars' offense will have a longer period of possession and score more points. Sasser is also coming off a 31-point effort, so anticipate him entering with some enthusiasm and delivering well once more. Consider the Cougars winning thanks to their reliable offense and strong defense.

Pick: Houston Cougars -10 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes