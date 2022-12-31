Houston vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | AAC | College Basketball

UCF Knights will travel to Houston to take on the No. 3 Cougars on Saturday in an effort to win the conference. The two teams from the AAC square off in the Lone Star State on the final day of 2022 in a conference game. The Knights are coming off a 52-45 home win over Wichita State on Wednesday night, despite being seven-point underdogs.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Cougars dominated Tulsa 89–50 while covering the spread as 20-point favorites. The Cougars have won their last five meetings and hold a 20-11 advantage in the overall series between the two institutions.

Houston vs UCF Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under UCF Knights +900 +15.5 (-110) Over 120 (-110) Houston Cougars -1500 -15.5 (-110) Under 120 (-110)

Houston vs UCF Match Details

Fixture: UCF Knights at UH Cougars

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Houston vs UCF Key Stats

The Knights defeated Wichita State at home on Wednesday to earn their second straight victory and fifth in their previous six games. Following their victory over the Shockers, the Knights improved to 10-3 overall and are currently undefeated in conference play.

This season, the Knights have averaged 69.8 points per game, which ranks 231st in the nation. This season, the Knights have averaged 37.1 rebounds per game and 13.7 assists per contest. The Knights are a better-than-average defensive club, ranked 16th in the country with 59.6 points allowed per game.

Following their rout of Tulsa on Wednesday night on the road, the Cougars have now won four straight games. With the victory, the Cougars raised their overall record to 13-1, and are already 1-0 in AAC play this year. They hope to maintain that momentum today.

With an average of 75.3 points scored per game this season, the Cougars rank 129th in the nation in scoring. The Cougars have averaged 14.9 assists per game while grabbing an average of 39.9 rebounds (37th) per game. The Cougars' defense, which allows an average of 49.9 points per game, ranks first in the country.

Houston vs UCF Betting Prediction

As Tulsa cruelly discovered Wednesday, the Cougars demonstrated their incredible ability on the defensive end of the floor regardless of whether they are at home or on the road.

Even though the Knights have a strong defense, they lack the offensive firepower to stop the Cougars, especially because they are traveling. Expect the Cougars to cruise to victory in this contest.

Pick: UH Cougars -15.5 (-110)

