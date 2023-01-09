Howard vs Maryland East Shore Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks - January 9 | MEAC | College Basketball

At the Hytche Athletic Center on Monday, the Howard Bison and the Maryland East Shore Hawks will play a collegiate basketball game. The Hawks and Bison will each try to return to a.500 winning percentage.

The Bison defeated the Delaware State Hornets in their last game and managed to cover the spread as 12.5-point favorites. The Hawks lost to the Norfolk State Spartans in their most recent conference match and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Howard vs Maryland East Shore Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Howard Bison +118 +2.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) Maryland East Shore Hawks -150 -2.5 (-112) Under 135.5 (-112)

Howard vs Maryland East Shore Match Details

Fixture: Howard Bison at Maryland East Shore Hawks

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, MD

Howard vs Maryland East Shore Key Stats

The Bison score 70 points on average on 44.4% of their shots while surrendering 73.1 points on 45.7% of their shots. While Steve Settle III averages 11.5 points and 1.5 assists, Elijah Hawkins averages 12.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Jordan Wood is distributing 0.8 assists while Shy Odom is pulling down 3.3 rebounds. The Bison's field goal percentage is 33.7%, while their free throw percentage is 71.6%. The Bison are collecting 30.5 rebounds per game while allowing 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Hawks are scoring 66.7 points on 41.5% of their shots, while giving up 67.2 points on 44.3% of their shots. Da'Shawn Phillip averages 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds, while Kevon Voyles averages 11.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is pulling down 7.6 rebounds, while Zion Styles is throwing out one assist. The Hawks are hitting 71.7% of their free throws, while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. The Hawks are pulling down 29.6 rebounds per game, while allowing 30.9% three-point shooting.

Howard vs Maryland East Shore Betting Prediction

In their last 8 Monday games, the Bison have a 2-6 ATS record. The Hawks have an 8-2 ATS record over their last 10 games overall and 2-9 ATS over their previous 11 games on Mondays. In all nine of the Bison's games, the under is 7-2. In the Hawks' previous 17 games overall, the under is 11-5-1. In the previous five encounters, the home team is 3-1-1 ATS. In the previous seven meetings, the favorite is 6-0-1 ATS.

The Hawks are playing better ball and are playing at home, but these are two poor teams and I'm not inclined to support either one. The Bison suffer an average loss by 13.4 points while the Hawks triumph by 26.6 points at home. Take the Hawks to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Maryland East Shore Hawks -2.5 (-112)

Poll : 0 votes