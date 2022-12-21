Idaho vs. Long Beach State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Idaho Vandals will be on the road as they take on the Long Beach State Beach on Wednesday, December 21, in an NCAA Men's Basketball non-conference matchup.

The Vandals are doing decent to begin the year as they are 6-6 and are on a two-game winning streak after a 76-73 road win on Monday against the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Beach are 5-6 right now and are coming off a 97-52 home win against the Life Pacific Warriors on Monday.

Idaho Vandals vs. Long Beach State Beach Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Idaho Vandals +11 (-110) +500 Over 152.5 (-110) Long Beach State Beach -11 (-110) -675 Under 152.5 (-110)

Idaho Vandals vs. Long Beach State Beach Match Details

Fixture: Idaho Vandals at Long Beach State Beach

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, CA

Idaho Vandals vs. Long Beach State Beach Key Stats

The Vandals have been doing extremely well this season and are a strong offensive team. They are scoring 80.1 points per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. They are dependent on the production of junior forward Isaac Jones, who is averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 29.4 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing decently, as the Vandals are allowing 67 points per game but have been struggling to force turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 1.6 blocks and 6.3 steals per game thus far.

Long Beach State Beach have been doing pretty well offensively as they are scoring 74.5 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, connecting on 46.5 percent of their shots. Senior guard Joel Murray is trying to continue improving as in 29.7 minutes, he is putting up 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.7 steals per game up to this point.

Beach's defense has to improve a little bit as they are giving up 71.1 points per game. They have been aggressive on the glass with 39.9 rebounds per game while recording 2.5 blocks steals as well.

Idaho Vandals vs. Long Beach State Beach Best Picks and Prediction

There is a slight difference offensively in the last handful of games as Idaho is averaging 87 points in their previous five games while Long Beach State is scoring 81.8 points in their last three games. Diving into the assist-to-turnover ratio in their last three games, there is a difference in controlling the basketball as the Vandals have a 1.148 ratio while the Beach are at a 0.842 ratio in that stretch. The road team is 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight games against one another, so go with the Idaho Vandals to cover the spread.

Pick: Idaho Vandals +11 (-110)

