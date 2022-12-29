Idaho vs Montana State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Idaho Vandals are off to a 6-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the Big Sky Conference, and are coming off a loss in their previous outing against the Long Beach State 49ers (82-75). They will now take on the Montana State Bobcats, who are on a 7-6 start to the season, and first in the same conference.

The Bobcats also suffered a defeat in their last outing against the No.5 Arizona Wildcats (85-64) and will now host this game at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday (December 29) where they will look to start a winning run. The Vandals, on the other hand, will look to do the same.

Idaho Vandals vs Montana State Bobcats: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Idaho Vandals +625 +13 (-110) O 142.5 (-110) Montana State Bobcats -950 -13 (-110) U 142.5 (-110)

The Vandals have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and seven losses. Their best wins so far have come against teams like the Pacific Tigers (84-81), the Northwest Indian College Eagles (125-51), and the Cal State Northridge Matadors (76-73). They are on a 2-4 away record at the moment, which they would like to improve on tonight.

The team has been one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, averaging 79.7 points per game, which ranks 49th, whereas conceding 68.2 points per game, which ranks 170th in the nation.

The Montana State Bobcats have seven wins and six losses so far this season. Their most impressive wins have come against the Long Beach State 49ers (70-57), the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (81-71), the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (86-83), and the Omaha Mavericks (82-54).

The team has a very good offense, averaging 77.7 points per game, which ranks 80th in the nation while conceding 69.1 points and 193rd in the country.

Idaho Vandals vs Montana State Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Idaho Vandals @ Montana State Bobcats

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman, Montana

Idaho Vandals vs Montana State Bobcats: Prediction

The Bobcats are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games overall. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games after a straight loss and 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games.

Montana has a big 8-2 advantage over Idaho in their last 10 meetings. They are still the favorites to win tonight and have a home advantage as well. Expect a close game nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Bobcats -13 (-110)

