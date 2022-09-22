Illinois Fighting Illini vs Chattanooga Mocs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 22 | NCAA Football Season 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Thursday (September 22) in NCAA action.

Illini is in fifth place in the standings. They are 2-1 in their last three games. The Mocs, meanwhile, are in first place in the standings with three wins and have started their season on a bright note.

"Sun down, 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧." - Illini

Illini will look to win this game. They have a balanced squad with great offensive and defensive strength.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been brilliant till now. He has covered 622 passing yards with a completion percentage of 67. He has also contributed with his rushing attempts.

The defense of the team is handled by Keith Randolph Jr. and Devon Witherspoon. Randolph has 17 tackles and is well supported by other players in defense. The team depends on Pat Bryant for receiving. He averages 21 yards per reception attempt and has covered 147 yards.

The Mocs are performing great and have had a perfect start to their season. The defense is performing well, and the offense is strong too. Quarterback Preston Hutchinson has played a key role in linking up the teams' attack and defense. He has covered 752 passing yards at an average of 9.9 yards per attempt.

Ailym Ford has performed rushing duties. He has covered 325 rushing yards at an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. He has also done well while receiving at an average of 21.8 yards per attempt.

The defense of the team is necessary for their success. Mocs have a great partnership with Ty Boeck and Kam Jones. Boeck has 19 solo tackles and six assisted tackles.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Chattanooga Mocs match details

Fixture: Chattanooga Mocs @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), Champaign, IL

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Chattanooga Mocs odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MOCS +700 +18(-110) o43.5(-110) ILLINI -1200 -18(-110) u43.5(-110)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Chattanooga Mocs best picks

Keith Randolph Jr's role in the game has become crucial. He's a mainstay on defense and has not let a touch down in own half till now.

Ailym Ford will play a crucial part for the Mocs. They have been super active in attack and Ford has six touchdowns.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Chattanooga Mocs prediction

Both teams will look to win this game and have done well till now. However, for the Mocs, the real test will be this game against a solid team on defense and equally strong in attack.

Illini is more settled to win this game.

Prediction :- Take Illini at spread -18(-110)

